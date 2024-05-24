Zach Bryan is back with new music.

The country music singer, 28, released the single "Pink Skies (Eulogy)" on Friday.

In "Pink Skies," Bryan sings about the death of a parent, although he clarified the song is not explicitly about his mom, Annette Bryan, who died in August 2016.

"I just think all the dynamics in families are beautiful and interesting and generationally it's a really cool thing," he wrote on social media.

Bryan previously called his mom his "best friend" in a tribute in 2016.

"She knew me better than I knew myself, and better than anyone will ever know me," he added.

Bryan's debut album, DeAnn, was named after and dedicated to his mom.

"Pink Skies" is the first single to debut from Bryan's forthcoming album, The Great American Bar Scene.

The singer teased the album Thursday, saying it consists of 16 songs and a poem.

"Proudest I've ever been of a piece of work," he added.

Bryan has yet to announce a release date for The Great American Bar Scene but said Thursday that the record is "finished."

His most recent, self-titled album was released in August 2023.