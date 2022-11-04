Younger actress Molly Bernard is going to be a mom.

The 34-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her wife, attorney Hannah Lieberman.

Bernard shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump.

"Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn't be more excited to start our parenthood journey!" the star captioned the post.

"Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task," she added. "Loving Hannah has been one of the most profound highlights of my life and I am honored I get to be a parent with her."

Bernard's Younger co-star Hilary Duff was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Molly + Hannah 2 of the most kind hearted, smart, evolved people I am lucky to know! Can't wait to meet this little one!!!!" Duff wrote.

Bernard and Lieberman married in New York in September 2021.

"It went by very fast, and it also felt infinite," Bernard said of the wedding in an interview with Vogue at the time. "But being surrounded by our loving community and holding Hannah's hands the entire time -- I forgot my bouquet! -- was the most meaningful moment of my life to date."

Bernard played Lauren Heller on Younger, which ended in June 2021 after seven seasons.