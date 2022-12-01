Netflix is teasing You Season 4.

The streaming service shared a poster for the season Thursday featuring Penn Badgley

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series of the same name. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a fictional serial killer with obsessive tendencies who assumes different identities throughout the series.

The Season 4 poster introduces Joe's new persona, Professor Jonathan Moore, and includes the tagline "He's got a killer thesis."

"Class is in session and heads will enroll," Netflix tweeted.

Season 3 ended with Joe leaving the fictional town of Madre Linda, Calif., to search for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris. Season 4 will take place in London.

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere Feb. 9, 2023, and Part 2 to follow March 9. Badgley will star with Charlotte Richie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speelers.

You is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.