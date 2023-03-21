A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film You Hurt My Feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Tuesday featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies

You Hurt My Feelings is written, directed and produced by Nicole Holofcener (Friends with Money, Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

The film follows Beth (Louis-Dreyfus), an author whose marriage is upended when she overhears her husband Don's (Menzies) true feelings about her latest book.

Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague and Jeannie Berlin also star.

The trailer shows Beth struggling in the aftermath of Don's white lie and its impact on their marriage, their son and their friends and family.

Holofcener and Louis-Dreyfus previously collaborated on the 2013 film Enough Said.

You Hurt My Feelings had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film opens in theaters May 26.