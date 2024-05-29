Yellowstone co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are married.

Bingham, 43, and Harrison, 34, tied the knot at a Western-inspired wedding at Harrison's family home in Dallas.

"From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events -- but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most," Harrison told Vogue. "Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible."

The couple said their vows at Harrison's "dream wedding" -- an "elegant Western" affair featuring "tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette" and a "cowboy black tie" dress code.

Harrison wore two dresses: a lace wedding gown by designer Galia Lahav featuring 3D embroidered flowers and a tulle train, and a white mini dress by designer Netta BenShabu.

Guests included Harrison's three sisters and Bingham's three children with his ex-wife, Anna Axster.

Bingham and Harrison first met on the set of Yellowstone, where they play the ranch hand Walker and the barrel racer Laramie, respectively. The couple started dating in 2023 and first sparked marriage rumors that December.

Yellowstone resumed filming Season 5, Part 2 in Montana this month.