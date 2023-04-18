Netflix is teasing the new series XO, Kitty.

The streaming service shared a poster for the romantic comedy-drama series Tuesday featuring Anna Cathcart.

XO, Kitty is a spinoff of the To All the Boys film series, based on the Jenny Han novels. Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty Song-Covey, the younger sister of To All the Boys protagonist Lara Jean (Lana Condor).

The new series will see Kitty (Cathcart) go abroad to South Korea, where she studies at the same university as her late mom and the school where her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young) attends.

"After making things happen for her sister Lara Jean, it's time for Kitty to experience an epic story of her own. She'll learn quickly that love is a lot harder when it's your own heart on the line," an official description reads.

The poster shows Cathcart and the cast on a crosswalk in South Korea.

"A new city, new love and new discoveries, XO, Kitty arrives in one month!" the caption reads.

Netflix shared a teaser for the show in March.

John Corbett , Sarayu Rao, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliya also have roles.

XO, Kitty premieres May 18 on Netflix.