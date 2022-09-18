The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Barbarian with $6.3 million, followed by Pearl at No. 3 with $3.12 million, See How They Run at No. 4 with $3.1 million and Bullet Train at No. 5 with $2.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Top Gun: Maverick at No. 6 with $2.18 million, DC League of Super-Pets at No. 7 with $2.175 million, The Invitation at No. 8 with $1.7 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 9 with $1.32 million and Moonage Daydream at No. 10 with $1.22 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $42.6 million, compared to last weekend's Top 10, which raked in about $33.9 million with Barbarian in the lead.