Succession also earned a Best Drama nomination and additional nominations for Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen. Culkin and Snook won Best Supporting acting awards at CCA in 2022, the same year the show also won Best Drama. Strong and the show also won in 2020.
Though HBO did not renew Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty for a third season, its second earned Best Drama.
Abbot Elementary is nominated for Best Comedy and cast members Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph. James and Ralph are both in the Supporting Actress category.
Final seasons of Barry, Reservation Dogs, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ted Lasso also earned nominations. Limited series Lessons in Chemistry, Beef, Daisy Jones and the Six, Fargo and A Murder at the End of the World were also among nominees.
The complete list is available at CriticsChoice.com.
