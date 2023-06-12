Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will return for a second season on HBO in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
Max, the HBO streaming service, shared a teaser trailer and premiere date, Aug. 6, for the season Monday.
Winning Time is a sports drama based on the Jeff Pearlman book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. The series explores the Showtime era of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.
Season 2 takes place in the period "just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era's greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird," according to an official description.
"The future of sports is purple and gold. New decade. New season," a tagline reads.
Winning Time Season 2 will premiere Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and also stream on Max.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.