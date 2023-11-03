A star-studded special celebrating country music legend Willie Nelson's 90th birthday is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec.17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keith Richards , The Chicks, Snoop Dogg and others will be seen performing during the program.

The special was recorded earlier this year over two nights in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl.

"It was great. A little surreal, of course, but I loved every minute of it," Nelson, who had his milestone birthday in April, told host Stephen Colbert when he dropped by The Late Show Thursday night.

He also performed his songs "Whiskey River" and "I Never Cared For You."