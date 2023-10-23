Holmes & Watson and Talladega Nights co-stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly presented rapper Snoop Dogg with a birthday cake during a weekend show in Los Angeles.

"My brothers surprised me. Will and John," the hip-hop icon captioned a video he posted Sunday of the actors bringing out a tiered cake and leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday."

E! News reported Ferrell and Reilly were singing the silly rap song "Boats and Hoes" from their 2005 movie Step Brothers at their Best Night of Your Life 2 benefit show at the Greek Theatre on Saturday night when they stopped to bring out Snoop as a guest.

The trio finished the song, then performed Snoop's classic, "Gin & Juice," before Ferrell and Reilly ran offstage and grabbed the cake for their friend.

Snoop, who appeared in the 2003 comedy Old School with Ferrell, turned 52 on Friday.

The charity event raised money for college scholarships and educational experiences for cancer survivors.