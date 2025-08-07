Season 21's slate of celebrity guests includes Jim Jones, Dru Hill, Fabolous, Lecrae, Carla Hall, NEXT, Da'Vinchi, Apryl Jones, Bobby Shmurda, Scar Lip, Sukihana, Lil Tjay, Big Boss Vette, Kaliii, Lola Brooke, BigXthaPlug, 702, Laila Pruitt, Kenny Hoopla, OG Parker, Tonio Skits, Klondike Blonde, JD McCrary, Icewear Vezzo, Genesis Davila and Geena Fontanella, a press release states.
"Taped in front of a live audience in Atlanta, this upcoming slate reignites the high-energy, old-school vs. new-school competition, blending comedic legends and rising stars in a celebration of wild, unfiltered fun," an official synopsis reads.
