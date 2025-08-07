Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out is celebrating two decades on the air with 20 new episodes, arriving on VH1 Sept. 1.

The improv comedy series blends celebrity appearances, comedy and rap battles.

Nick Cannon created and hosts the show.

Season 21's slate of celebrity guests includes Jim Jones, Dru Hill, Fabolous, Lecrae, Carla Hall, NEXT, Da'Vinchi, Apryl Jones, Bobby Shmurda, Scar Lip, Sukihana, Lil Tjay, Big Boss Vette, Kaliii, Lola Brooke, BigXthaPlug, 702, Laila Pruitt, Kenny Hoopla, OG Parker, Tonio Skits, Klondike Blonde, JD McCrary, Icewear Vezzo, Genesis Davila and Geena Fontanella, a press release states.

"Taped in front of a live audience in Atlanta, this upcoming slate reignites the high-energy, old-school vs. new-school competition, blending comedic legends and rising stars in a celebration of wild, unfiltered fun," an official synopsis reads.

Wild 'N Out first premiered on MTV in 2005.