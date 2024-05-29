Wicked is a musical fantasy film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel, which are inspired by the L. Frank Baum novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
The movie imagines the origin stories of Elphaba (Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda (Grande), the future Glinda the Good.
Elphaba and Glinda "meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths," an official description reads.
Universal shared a first official trailer for Wicked earlier this month.
