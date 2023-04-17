Wicked is based on the stage musical and Gregory Maguire novel of the same name, which were inspired by characters from L. Frank Baum's book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The story serves as an origin story for Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.
Erivo plays Elphaba Thropp, while Grande portrays Glinda Upland, Elphaba's friend and classmate who becomes the Good Witch of the North.
The photos show Erivo with green skin and in an all-black outfit as Elphaba, while Grande is seen sporting a pink ballgown as Glinda.
