Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will be available for purchase on Prime Video and other streamers beginning Tuesday.

"It's time to relive the experience together," Erivo, who plays Elphaba, says in a clip promoting the release.

"Let's watch Wicked at home," Grande, who portrays Galinda, adds.

In addition to Prime Video, viewers will be able to buy or rent the film on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV, Today reports.

The release will contain three extra hours of footage comprised of cast commentary, and additional scenes.

In one clip, previewed on Today, Galinda shows Elphaba how to effectively communicate via an artful eyebrow raise.

"When you have something to say, but you can't really say it, and you want to get your way, raise 'em," she says in the clip.

The movie, which was inspired by the Gregory Maguire novel and Broadway adaptation, earned $457 million globally.