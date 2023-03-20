President Joe Biden will award musical artists, actors, writers, and more in a ceremony recognizing the recipients of the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts at the White House on Tuesday.

The National Endowment's National Humanities Medals and Medal of Arts have not been awarded since Biden took office. Tuesday's ceremony will honor hall-of-fame rocker Bruce Springsteen , comedy star Julia Louis-Dreyfus , "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight and 20 others.

It will be the first time Biden has hosted the award ceremony, but he has presented a National Humanities Medal. In 2022, he awarded Sir Elton John with the medal. Eleven people will receive the National Humanities Medal and 12 will be awarded the Medal of Arts.

"The National Humanities Medal recipients have enriched our world through writing that moves and inspires us; scholarship that enlarges our understanding of the past; and through their dedication to educating, informing, and giving voice to communities and histories often overlooked," NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe said in a statement.

"I am proud to join President Biden in recognizing these distinguished leaders for their outstanding contributions to our nation's cultural life."

The ceremony will be held in the East Wing of the White House at 4:30 p.m. EST. First lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance.