The 2024 Summer Games are set to take place in Paris from July 24 through Aug. 11 and enthusiasts are getting into a "French state of mind."

Here are five TV series and films shot in Paris and the surrounding French countryside to get you ready for a summer of games in France.

'Emily in Paris' -- Netflix

Created by Sex in the City writer Darren Star, Emily in Paris centers around Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper who has to juggle work, friends and romance after landing her dream job in France. In January, Netflix announced that it had started production on Season 4 of the romantic comedy-drama series. Season 3 premiered in December 2022 and saw Emily caught in love triangle between Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

'The New Look' -- Apple TV+

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' -- AMC

Following more than a decade spent on AMC's The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus returned to the zombie universe in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in September, following the character on a journey through France. During the first season of the show, Daryl was joined by Isabelle, a nun trying to survive in a Paris convent, as he faced off against hordes of the undead across the French countryside.

'Lupin' -- Netflix

Based on a long line of characters working for the good, while on the wrong side of the law, Lupin is based on the classic French character, master thief Arsene Lupin. Starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, Lupin follows Diop as he seeks revenge on the wealthy family who framed his father. This series launched in 2021 and has run for three seasons. At the start of the most recent season, which debuted in October, Diop is on the run and living away from his family, when he decides to return to Paris and risk everything.

'Killing Eve' -- AMC

Killing Eve made a huge splash when it debuted in 2018, following the serial assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) as she's hunted by detectives Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) and Eve (Sandra Oh). This AMC spy thriller shot was on location throughout Europe -- using historic buildings and squares as backdrops in places like Germany, Romania, London and France. In the opening scene from Season 2, a paranoid and severely injured Villanelle manages to get herself to the hospital for treatment as Eve contemplates escaping Paris. The series concluded in 2022.