Romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, unconventional love story Somebody I Used to Know, reality special Love is Blind: After the Altar and Super Bowl LVII are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.

In addition, animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres, The Last of Us streams two days early, Puppy Bowl XIX brings the game day cuteness and the 2023 BRIT Awards honor musicians.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Your Place or Mine' -- Netflix

'Somebody I Used to Know' -- Prime Video

A workaholic TV producer returns to her hometown in Somebody I Used to Know, streaming Friday on Prime Video. Alison Brie stars as Ally, who returns home and reconnects with her first live, Sean (Jay Ellis), who is preparing for his wedding to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons). The film, co-written by Brie and director Dave Franco, is billed as "an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they're going." Danny Pudi and Haley Joel Osment also have roles.

TV

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' Season 3 -- Netflix

The stars of Love is Blind Season 3 reunite in the Love is Blind: After the Alter special, streaming Friday on Netflix. The couples offer updates on the highs and lows of their relationships since the conclusion of the season, which streamed on Netflix in November. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships," the official description reads.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' -- Disney Channel, Disney+

Animated comic-book adaptation Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur kicks off its first season Friday on the Disney Channel and streams the following Wednesday on Disney+. The series follows 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White) who befriends T-Rex Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore) after accidentally transporting him to present-day New York. The series also features the voices of Alfre Woodard, Libe Barer, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams and Lawrence Fishburne.

'The Last of Us' Episode 5 -- HBO Max

HBO announced the fifth episode of its hit video game adaptation The Last of Us will stream Friday on HBO Max, two days before its usual Sunday release. The episode will air on HBO at its regular time, 10 p.m. EST Sunday. The early release is believed to be due to Sunday's Super Bowl. The series follows Joel ( Pedro Pascal ), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenager, Ellie ( Bella Ramsey ), across the United States amid a fungal zombie apocalypse.

BRIT Awards -- ITV1, ITVX

Mo Gilligan returns for a second year to host the 2023 BRIT Awards, the British Phonographic Industry's annual music awards. The ceremony airs Saturday on ITV1 and streams on ITVX, but unfortunately is only available to view in Britain. Oversees fans can catch up with the award winners and performances after the ceremony on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel.

'Puppy Bowl XIX' -- Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max

Puppy Bowl XIX, featuring 122 puppies from 67 shelters across 34 states, will be simulcast at 1 p.m. EST Sunday on Discovery Channel, Discovery+, HBO Max and TBS. This year's hosts include Taylor Rooks, Steve Levy, Dan Schachter, Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson, Zak Bagans, Alex Guarnaschelli and Faruq Tauheed. The three-hour show highlights the work of rescue, shelter and animal workers across the country.

Super Bowl LVII -- Fox, Fox Sports, NFL+

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, which airs on Fox and can be streamed via the Fox Sports app and NFL+. The festivities kick off at 1 p.m., with a pregame show featuring country singer Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem, singer Babyface performing "America The Beautiful" and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. EST and superstar Rihanna is slated to headline the halftime show.