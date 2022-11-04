Daniel Radcliffe parodies the biopic genre in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a star gets candid in Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Millie Bobby Brown cracks the case in Enola Holmes 2 and a new superhero universe is established in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Manifest moves to Netflix for Season 4, George and Mayan Lopez face off in Lopez vs. Lopez, Amy Schumer hosts Saturday Night Live, wealthy schemers become lovers in Dangerous Liaisons and the cultural impact of a Marvel hero is probed in 20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda. Young Rock and Mosquito Coast also return for new seasons.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' -- Roku Channel

Daniel Radcliffe takes on the role of comedic musician "Weird Al" Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a parody of the musician biopic genre streaming Friday on the Roku Channel. The heavily fictionalized account of Yankovic's life features his struggles with the disapproval of his parents ( Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss) and a relationship with Madonna Evan Rachel Wood ). The film is written by the real Yankovic and Eric Appel and directed by Appel.

'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' -- AppleTV+

Singer and actress Selena Gomez dives deep into her struggles with physical and mental health in the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Enola Holmes 2' -- Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown returns as the titular teen detective in Enola Holmes 2, which streams Friday on Netflix. The sequel, based on the Nancy Springer book series, finds Enola taking on her first official mystery as a detective, which becomes entangled with an investigation being performed by her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). The film also stars Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' -- Hulu

Writer-director Ayan Mukerji kicks off the Astraverse cinematic universe with Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first in a trilogy of superhero fantasy films centered around the Brahmansh, a secret society tasked with protecting the Astras, powerful weapons with ties to Indian history and religious lore. The film follows Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), a young man who discovers he has the ability to control fire and a mysterious connection to the mystical weapons. The film streams Friday on Hulu and is available both in theatrical Hindi and English dub.

TV

'Manifest' Season 4 -- Netflix

Supernatural drama Manifest, which was canceled by NBC after three seasons, returns for Season 4 Friday on Netflix. The drama follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who find they have been thrown five years into the future after experiencing turbulence in the air. The series stars Josh Dallas , Holly Taylor, Ty Doran, Luna Blaise J.R. Ramirez and Matt Long.

'Lopez vs. Lopez' -- NBC/Peacock

Comedian George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez, star as fictionalized versions of themselves in Lopez vs. Lopez, a new comedy series premiering Friday on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock. The series takes inspiration from the duo's real-life three-year estrangement and their reconciliation, which they chronicled in a series of TikTok videos. Showrunner Debby Wolfe approached the pair about developing a series after coming across the videos online.

'Young Rock' Season 3 -- NBC/Peacock

NBC comedy Young Rock, based on the youth of wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, returns for a second season Friday on NBC, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock. The series features Johnson as a fictionalized version of himself running for president in 2034 and telling his life story to an interviewer (Randall Park). Actors Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu play Johnson at various ages of his youth, while Joseph Lee Anderson plays his father, Rocky Johnson.

'Mosquito Coast' Season 2 -- AppleTV+

Drama series Mosquito Coast returns for a second season Friday on Apple TV+. The series, based on the novel by Paul Theroux, stars the author's nephew, Justin Theroux, as Allie Fox, a man who uproots his family and moves to Mexico while fleeing the U.S. government. The series also stars Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC/Peacock

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer hosts this weekend's installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday night on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock. Singer-songwriter Steve Lacy serves as musical guest.

'Dangerous Liaisons' -- Starz

Period drama Dangerous Liaisons, based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos novel of the same name, premieres Sunday on premium cable network Starz and the Starz streaming app. The first season of the series serves as a prequel to the story told in the novel and explores how Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) met and became lovers on the eve of the French Revolution. The series has already been renewed for Season 2.

'20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda' -- ABC/Hulu

ABC News' Robin Roberts hosts 20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda, a new special examining the cultural impact of the first Black Panther film and late star Chadwick Boseman ahead of the release of sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The special features interviews with director Ryan Coogler and Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward. The special airs Friday on ABC and streams Saturday on Hulu.