Wendell & Wild is a horror-comedy written by Peele and Henry Selick and directed by Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline).
The film follows Kat (Lyric Ross), a teenage girl who discovers she's a "Hell Maiden." The character must confront her personal demons, Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele), after they trick her into bringing them from the underworld into the land of the living.
