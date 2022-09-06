The new teaser shows Kat (Ross) and Sister Helley (Bassett) embark on a green-tinged vision quest, with Kat's shadow puppet-inspired memories invading her mind. The trailer ends with Buffalo Belzer (Rhames) emerging from the ground.
Netflix previously released a teaser featuring an aquatic creature and a mouth growing on the back of a hand.
Wendell & Wild will have its world premiere Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its release Oct. 28 on Netflix.
Peele is known for writing and directing the films Get Out, Us and Nope, and previously starred with Key on the Comedy Central sketch comedy series Key & Peele.
