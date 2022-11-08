"Weird Al" Yankovic is the latest artist to perform with classroom instruments on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 63-year-old parody singer and musician joined host Jimmy Fallon and house band the Roots during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Yankovic, Fallon and the Roots performed a medley of Yankovic's greatest hits while using an accordion, tambourine, xylophone and other instruments.

The medley featured Yankovic's songs "Another One Rides the Bus," "White and Nerdy," "I Want a New Duck," "Eat It," "Fat," "I Love Rocky Road," "My Bologna" and "Yoda."

Yankovic recently told Rolling Stone that he is not focused on writing new parody songs.

"If a brilliant idea pops in my head, I guess I'd do it," the singer said. "But I'm leaving that to other people for the time being. I'm not retiring. I'm not saying I'm never gonna do another one. But it's just not my focus right now."

Yankovic is the subject of the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which explores his life and career. Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the film, which premiered Friday on The Roku Channel.