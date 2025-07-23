Netflix has announced Wednesday will return to the streamer for Season 3.
The news arrived Tuesday, just weeks ahead of Season 2, Part 1's arrival Aug. 6. Season 2, Part 2 will follow Sept. 3.
"(Co-creator and co-showrunner) Miles (Millar) and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don't come along every day," co-creator and co-showrunner Alfred Gough told Netflix's Tudum. "It's such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners."
He said the third chapter of the series will continue to excavate the characters and Nevermore Academy.
"We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3," Millar told Tudum.
