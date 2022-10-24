Wayne Brady will host the 2022 American Music Awards.

The 50-year-old actor, singer and comedian will host this year's ceremony Nov. 20 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Brady confirmed the news in a video Monday.

"Now, what can you expect? Of course, it's a music show. It's not just a music show, it's the music show for us. Music lovers, fans of music," the star said.

"Now, you know I have a musical background, so of course we're going to have a big opening number. Of course there'll be singing. Of course there'll be comedy. It's a show that we never know what's going to happen. So there'll be spontaneity. There'll be improvisation. And there'll be acts upon acts," he added. "It's going to be a big show. It's going to be a great show, and I'm honored to be there."

Brady hosts the game shows Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Let's Make a Deal and is presently a contestant in Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

The American Music Awards will air Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year. Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Drake follow with six nominations each.