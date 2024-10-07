'Virgin River' Season 6 gets photos, Dec. premiere date
UPI News Service, 10/07/2024
Virgin River will return for a sixth season in December.
ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix shared photos and a Dec. 19 premiere date for Season 6 on Monday.
Virgin River is a romantic drama based on the Robyn Carr book series. The show follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse and midwife who moves to the small and remote town of Virgin River in Northern California.
Season 6 will follow preparations for Mel's wedding to Jack (Martin Henderson), the local bar owner and former U.S. Marine who first fell in love with Mel in Season 1.
"We're trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal sinner," showrunner Patrick Smith told Netflix's Tudum.
In addition, Mel and Jack "will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly's (Lynda Boyd) farm into their ultimate dream home."
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.