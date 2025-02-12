Prime Video is previewing G20, a film starring Viola Davis as fictional U.S. President Danielle Sutton.

Sutton (Davis) attends a G20 summit alongside "the 20 most powerful world leaders," when they are attacked by a group intent on taking over global financial markets.

The trailer shows Sutton escaping the gunfire.

"After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride," an official synopsis reads.

Sutton is seen taking on gunmen in an elevator and in a kitchen.

The film premieres April 10.

Davis recently received the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille award, acknowledging what Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne called "her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry."