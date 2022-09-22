Apple TV+ announced Thursday that the streaming service will be the home of creator Vince Gilligan's new show. Gilligan's Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn leads the untitled series.

Apple has ordered two seasons off the bat. The announcement did not include plot details, except for Gilligan to say that Seehorn will not play an antihero in the tradition of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

"After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes," Gilligan said in a statement. "And who's more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It's long past time she had her own show."

Chris Parnell co-stars. Apple execs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht were at Sony Pictures Television when Gilligan created Breaking Bad.

The new show also hails from Sony Television. Apple did not announce a start of production or anticipated airdate.

Better Call Saul had its series finale on Aug. 15.