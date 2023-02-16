Vikings: Valhalla will officially return for a third season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed the Season 3 renewal and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new season in a teaser Thursday.

The promo teases "new voyages" and "new lands" to come as the cast and crew are seen filming Season 3.

"The saga continues," the teaser reads.

Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to the History series Vikings, which had a six-season run from 2013 to 2020. The sequel stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter and Bradley Freegard as historical figures from the Viking Age.

Netflix first announced in March 2022 that it renewed Vikings: Valhalla for Seasons 2 and 3. Season 2 premiered in January.

"While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far! SKi…L!!!" showrunner Jeb Stuart previously said in a statement to Netflix.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 3.