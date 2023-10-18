Lifetime released trailers for two new true crime movies on Wednesday. Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT.

Wendi McLendon-Covey plays Vicky White and also executive produces. Rossif Sutherland also stars.

Casey White (Sutherland) was an inmate serving life in Lauderdale County, Ala. Vicky (McLendon-Covey) was a corrections officer who helped him escape.

In the end, Vicky and Casey, coincidentally both named White, were apprehended. Vicky died by suicide and Casey was sentenced to another life sentence for his escape attempt.

Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story premieres Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT. Melissa Joan Hart stars as Ella, the grandmother of Mary (Presley Allard), and executive produces.

In 1988, Mary told a jury that she shot her father, Willard. Connor McMahon plays Willard in the film and Olivia Scriven his wife Veronica, who is Mary's mother and Ella's daughter.

The film depicts Willard's abuse, the trial over his death and the three women's stories. Would You Kill For Me? is based on Bailey's book, My Mother's Soldier.