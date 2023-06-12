Orange is the New Black Emmy winner Uzo Aduba has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

"What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents," Aduba captioned Sunday's Instagram video with her looking at an adorable baby onesie outfit.

"I am beyond excited. I get to be someone's Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done."

The 42-year-old actress showed off her baby bump in an orange pants suit with an unbuttoned jacket while walking the red carpet at the Tony Awards ceremony in New York City Sunday.

Aduba married filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2021.