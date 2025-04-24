BET+ is previewing Usher's upcoming concert film, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, which arrives on the streaming platform May 8.

In Thursday's trailer, viewers hear the singer's voice and see the Parisian nighttime skyline.

"Blood, sweat and tears that you put into this moment," Usher says. "You are walking through and being the voyeur of my mind, allowing you to have a peek into the soul."

Anthony Mandler directs Rendezvous in Paris, which blends elements of Usher's Las Vegas residency shows with "a seductive French touch," per the official synopsis.

The concert was filmed at La Seine Musicale and includes fan favorites like "U Got It Bad" and "Yeah!" which arrived in 2001 and 2004, respectively.

BET+ executive Jason Harvey described Rendezvous in Paris as "more than a concert film" in a press release.

"It's a cultural moment that reflects the kind of bold, high-impact storytelling our audience expects from BET+," he said.