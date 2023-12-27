The pair shared a video Wednesday for their song "Risk It All."
In the "Risk It All" video, Usher and H.E.R. bare skin and emotion as they deliver the impassioned lyrics.
Usher and H.E.R. recorded the song for The Color Purple, a new film based on the Broadway musical and Alice Walker novel.
"The song brings together these two award-winning superstars for a special collaboration that encapsulates the raw emotion and enduring strength of The Color Purple's film narratives: risk, love and liberation. Usher's signature smooth tones blend seamlessly with H.E.R.'s soulful depth, creating a hymn of resilience and courage," an official description reads.
H.E.R. plays Mary Agnes, aka Squeak, in the new film.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.