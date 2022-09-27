Netflix is sharing new details about Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service unveiled episode titles for the new volume Tuesday.

Volume 3 will stream as a three-week event in October as part of Netflix's "Netflix and Chills" Halloween event.

Week 1 will consist of "Mystery at Mile Marker 45," "Something in the Sky" and "Body in Bags" and start streaming Oct. 18.

Week 2 features "Death in a Vegas Motel," "Paranormal Rangers" and "What Happened to Josh?," and will be released Oct. 25.

Week 3 will consist of "Body in the Bay," "The Ghost in Apartment 14" and "Abducted by a Parent" and start streaming Nov. 1.

Unsolved Mysteries is a reboot of the mystery documentary series that first premiered in 1987. The show has aired on NBC, CBS, lifetime and Spike throughout the years.