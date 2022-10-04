Netflix is giving a glimpse of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season of the mystery documentary series Tuesday.

Volume 3 will explore more unexplained cases, including bizarre deaths and paranormal phenomena.

The season will consist of nine episodes, which Netflix unveiled the episode titles for last week. The episodes will be released over three weeks in October as part of Netflix's "Netflix and Chills" Halloween event.

Week 1 will consist of "Mystery at Mile Marker 45, "Something in the Sky" and "Body in Bags," and start streaming Oct. 18.

Unsolved Mysteries is a reboot of the series that first premiered in 1987. The show has aired on NBC, CBS, Lifetime and Spike over the years.