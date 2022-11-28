Universal releases 'Knock at the Cabin,' 'Cocaine Bear' posters
UPI News Service, 11/28/2022
Universal Pictures released posters for the upcoming movies Knock at the Cabin and Cocaine Bear on Monday. Knock opens Feb. 3 and Bear on Feb. 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
M. Night Shyamalan adapted Paul Tremblay's book The Cabin at the End of the World. The story follows Dave Bautista, who leads a gang that invades a family's vacation cabin with news of the apocalypse and forces them to make a choice.
The poster shows the gang of four from behind, weapons in tow. Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play the parents to Kristen Cui. Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint also star play members of Bautista's gang.
The Cocaine Bear poster shows the bear roaring in a drug fueled snow. Elizabeth Banks directed the film based on the true story of a bear that ate the remains of a drug plane in 1985.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.