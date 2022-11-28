Universal Pictures released posters for the upcoming movies Knock at the Cabin and Cocaine Bear on Monday. Knock opens Feb. 3 and Bear on Feb. 24.

M. Night Shyamalan adapted Paul Tremblay's book The Cabin at the End of the World. The story follows Dave Bautista, who leads a gang that invades a family's vacation cabin with news of the apocalypse and forces them to make a choice.

The poster shows the gang of four from behind, weapons in tow. Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play the parents to Kristen Cui. Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint also star play members of Bautista's gang.

The Cocaine Bear poster shows the bear roaring in a drug fueled snow. Elizabeth Banks directed the film based on the true story of a bear that ate the remains of a drug plane in 1985.

Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and Scott Seiss star as the humans in the path of the cocaine bear.