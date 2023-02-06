The Umbrella Academy has started production on its fourth and final season.

Netflix confirmed the news Monday with a cast photo featuring Elliot Page, David Hopper, David Castai±eda, Emmy Raver-Lampman and other stars.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba comic book series of the same name. The series follows the Hargreeves, a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes.

Series creator Steve Blackman shared a photo of a director's clapboard from the show's set last week.

"Here. We. GO!!! One last time.... @umbrellaacad @netflix @netflixgeeked @darkhorsecomics @ucp," he captioned the post.

The Umbrella Academy was renewed for a fourth and final season in August.

Season 3 was released in June and ended with the Hargreeves entering a new timeline where they were without their powers, missing a few siblings, and under the watchful eye of their dad, Reginald (Colm Feore).

"So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline," Blackman told Netflix's Tudum at the time. "There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."