Rapper Tyler, the Creator released a new album called Don't Tap the Glass on Monday.

"DONT TAP THE GLASS. ALBUM 9. AVAILABLE NOW. MADE FOR BODY MOVEMENT. FULL VOLUME," the hip-hop star wrote on social media.

"This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing, driving, running, any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it," he added. "Only at full volume."

The Grammy-winning musician's last album was 2024's Chromakopia.