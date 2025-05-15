First-time nominees for this year's ceremony include Gracie Abrams, Zach Bryan, Jordan Chiles, Frankie Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Keith Lee, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Shohei Ohtani and Florence Pugh.
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air live at 8 p.m. EDT from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The ceremony will be broadcast on cable networks including Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2 and CMT.
Musical performers and celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.