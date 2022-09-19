South Korean boy band TXT is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group, also know as Tomorrow X Together, released a single and music video for the song "Free Falling" on Monday.

The animated "Free Falling" video features Star One, the protagonists of TXT's webtoon The Star Seekers, which premiered in January.

The Star Seekers follows Star One, a once unpopular idol group who are suddenly gifted with magical powers. The members are tasked with saving the world from a mysterious enemy.

"Free Falling" appears on the original soundtrack for webtoon.

TXT has released several singles this year, including "Good Boy Gone Bad" and "Valley of Lies" with Iann Dior. The group released the EP Minisode 2: Thursday's Child in May.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HEUNINGKAI.