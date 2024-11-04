South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is back with new music.

The K-pop group, also known as TXT, released the EP The Star Chapter: Sanctuary and a music video for the song "Over the Moon" on Monday.

"Over the Moon" is an R&B-inspired track featuring guitar riffs and falsetto vocals.

The Star Chapter: Sanctuary also features the tracks "Heaven," "Danger," "Resist (Not Gonna Run Away)," "Forty One Winks" and "Higher Than Heaven."

The members of TXT discussed the album with Cosmopolitan.

"The Star Chapter: Sanctuary represents an exciting new chapter in our ongoing narrative, and we can't wait for you to hear the love songs that are unique to Tomorrow X Together," Yeonjun said.

"We had an amazing time bringing this album to life with all the members contributing to the lyrics. I hope our new songs brighten your day!" Taehyun added.

The Star Chapter: Sanctuary marks TXT's first release since the EP Minisode 3: Tomorrow in April.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI. The group made its debut in 2019.