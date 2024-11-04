South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is back with new music.The K-pop group, also known as TXT, released the EP The Star Chapter: Sanctuary and a music video for the song "Over the Moon" on Monday."Over the Moon" is an R&B-inspired track featuring guitar riffs and falsetto vocals.The Star Chapter: Sanctuary also features the tracks "Heaven," "Danger," "Resist (Not Gonna Run Away)," "Forty One Winks" and "Higher Than Heaven."The members of TXT discussed the album with Cosmopolitan."The Star Chapter: Sanctuary represents an exciting new chapter in our ongoing narrative, and we can't wait for you to hear the love songs that are unique to Tomorrow X Together," Yeonjun said."We had an amazing time bringing this album to life with all the members contributing to the lyrics. I hope our new songs brighten your day!" Taehyun added.The Star Chapter: Sanctuary marks TXT's first release since the EP Minisode 3: Tomorrow in April.TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI. The group made its debut in 2019.