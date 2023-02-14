South Korean girl group Twice is gearing up for the release of its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a release schedule for the mini album, Ready to Be, on Tuesday.

Twice will release a track list for the EP on Thursday, followed by an opening trailer Feb. 19 and a teaser snippet Feb. 20.

The group will share concept photos Feb. 20-24 and Feb. 26-March 1, along with an album preview March 2 and an album sneak peek March 3.

Twice will release music video teasers March 5 and 7 ahead of the official release of Ready to Be and a new music video March 10.

Twice announced Ready to Be earlier this month. The album will feature the English-language single "Moonlight Sunrise" and will be Twice's first EP since Between 1&2, released in August.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.