South Korean girl group Twice will release a new single in January.

The K-pop stars announced the English-language single "Moonlight Sunrise" on Tuesday.

Twice will release the song Jan. 20.

"Moonlight Sunrise" is a pre-release track from Twice's forthcoming EP Our Youth, slated for release in March.

The song will be Twice's second English-language single after "The Feels," released in October 2021.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released its most recent EP, Between 1&2, in August.