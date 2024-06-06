South Korean singer Nayeon is teasing her new EP.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a highlight medley for her EP Na on Thursday.

The album sneak peek features clips of Na's seven tracks: "ABCD," "Butterflies," "Heaven" featuring Sam Kim, "Magic" featuring Julie of Kiss of Life, "HalliGalli," "Something" and "Count It."

Nayeon will release Na on June 14. The album is her second solo EP after Im Nayeon, released in June 2022.

Nayeon shared an album trailer for Na in May.

As a full group, Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.