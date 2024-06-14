South Korean singer Nayeon is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star and member of girl group Twice released the solo EP Na on Friday.

Nayeon, 28, also shared a music video for the song "ABCD." The video shows Nayeon command attention as she walks city streets and stars in a black-and-white film.

Na also features the tracks "Butterflies," "Heaven" with Sam Kim, "Magic" featuring Julie of Kiss of Life, HalliGalli, Something" and "Count It."

The album is Nayeon's follow-up to her debut solo EP, Im Nayeon, released in June 2022.

In an interview with USA Today, Nayeon said Na shows a different side of herself to fans.

"Nayeon as a Twice member, and Nayeon in the first album, and in this second album, they're all me. They're all different sides of me," she said. "This new album showcases the me that I want to introduce to the public and the confidence that I want to tap into."

The singer added the album "shows a new side of me, and it's more diverse, and it widens the range of my music."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

As a full group, Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released the EP With You-th in February.