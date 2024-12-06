South Korean girl group Twice and American singer and rapper Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up on a new song.

Twice released a single and music video for "Strategy" featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Friday.

The "Strategy" video has a magazine-inspired theme and shows the members of Twice sing and dance at a firing range, while Megan Thee Stallion performs on a rooftop.

"Strategy" appears on Twice's new EP of the same name, also released Friday. The album features six other tracks: "Kiss My Troubles Away," "Like It Like It," "Sweetest Obsession," "Keeper," "Magical" and the Twice-only version of "Strategy."

Twice praised Megan Thee Stallion's "powerful, strong image" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"We were wondering, would that fit in with our style of music and our image? Once we recorded, we thought we actually fit really well, a lot better than we imagined. I feel like Megan's style really enhanced our part of the music," Jeongyeon said.

"In the beginning for us, because she's so famous and well known, we were quite shy, but ... Megan really tried a lot to break the ice," Tzuyu added. "She kept trying to learn Korean and make jokes and just kept saying, 'Let's just have fun together.' I feel like the music video turned out very well."

Strategy is Twice's first Korean release since With You-th in February. Megan Thee Stallion released her third album, Megan, in June, and a deluxe version, Megan: Act II, in October.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.