South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Moonlight Sunrise" on Friday.

The "Moonlight Sunrise" video shows the members of Twice find magic as they sing and dance under a full moon.

Twice said in an interview with People that "Moonlight Sunrise" is inspired by their fans, known as Once, and the time they spent together on their world tour.

"The inspiration came from the last tour [date] we had in L.A.," Jihyo said. "During the tour, we had performed under the moonlight and we were dancing, and the composer for this song was there."

"I hope that the song can remind our fans of that beautiful night that we had together," Nayeon added.

"Moonlight Sunrise" is Twice's second English-language single after "The Feels," released in September 2021.

Twice consists of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released its most recent EP, Between 1&2, in August.