South Korean girl group Twice is going on tour in 2023.The K-pop stars announced their Ready to Be world tour on Tuesday.Twice will kick off the first leg of the tour with a pair of shows April 15 and 16 in Seoul. The group will then perform across Australia, Asia and North America.Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sales in North America is open now, with general on-sale to be announced at a later date.The Ready to Be world tour will support Twice's forthcoming EP of the same name. The group will release the album March 10.Twice teased "Set Me Free," a new English-language single from Ready to Be, this week.Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.Here's the dates for the first leg of the Ready to Be tour:April 15, 16 - Seoul, South Korea, at KSPO DomeMay 3 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank ArenaMay 6 - Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver ArenaMay 13, 14 - Osaka, Japan, at Yanmar Stadium NagaiMay 20, 21 - Tokyo, Japan, at Ajinomoto StadiumJune 10 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi StadiumJune 13 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland ArenaJune 16 - Seattle, Wash., at Tacoma DomeJune 21 - Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life FieldJune 24 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota CenterJune 28 - Chicago, Ill., at United CenterJuly 2 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank ArenaJuly 6 - New York, N.Y., at MetLife StadiumJuly 9 - Atlanta, Ga., at Truist Park