Truth Be Told won't return for Season 4 at Apple TV+.

Series star and executive producer Octavia Spencer announced Monday that the crime drama series has been canceled after three seasons.

"Hey y'all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation. I want to thank my partners at #OritEntertainment, @HelloSunshine, Chernin Entertainment, @FifthSeason, and everyone at @Apple @AppleTV for being so supportive over the past three seasons," Spencer wrote on Instagram.

"Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew -- thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey," she added. "Poppy Scoville signing off. #TruthBeTold."

Truth Be Told is based on the Kathleen Barber novel Are You Sleeping. The TV series is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and follows Poppy Parnell (Spencer), a journalist and true crime podcast host, as she investigates cases. Each season centered on a different case.

Truth Be Told premiered on Apple TV+ in 2019 and completed its third season in March.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of Truth Be Told, a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe," Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. "This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia's mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama. We can't wait to find our next project together."

Spencer's previous TV roles include Regina Tompkins on Mom and Nurse Dena Jackson on Red Band Society.