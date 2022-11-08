Production is underway on True Detective Season 4.

HBO confirmed in a press release Tuesday that the new season, titled True Detective: North Country, has started production in Iceland.

Season 4 stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, John Hawes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviana, Isabella Star Leblanc and Joel D. Montgrand.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice," an official synopsis reads.

Issa Lopez serves as writer, showrunner and director. She also executive produces with Foster, Barry Jenkins, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto.

True Detective is an anthology crime drama created by Pizzolatto. Season 1 premiered in 2014 and starred McConaughey and Harrelson, while Seasons 2 and 3 were released in 2015 and 2019, respectively.