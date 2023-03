Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Trolls Band Together.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated musical film Tuesday featuring the voices of Anna Kendrick Justin Timberlake , Troye Sivan, Eric Andre Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi

Trolls Band Together is a a sequel to Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020). The films are inspired by the Trolls dolls and follow Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake), two music-loving Trolls who fall in love.

In Trolls Band Together, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past -- he was once part of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Sivan), John Dory (Andre) and Clay (Cudi). The group disbanded when Branch was still a baby, and Branch has not seen his brothers since.

"When Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains -- Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) -- Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity," an official synopsis reads.

Camile Cabello, Zosia Mamet Icona Pop 's Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar and Kenan Thompson also have roles.

Trolls Band Together is directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by Tim Heitz, and opens in theaters Nov. 17.