Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Trolls Band Together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trolls Band Together is a a sequel to Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020). The films are inspired by the Trolls dolls and follow Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake), two music-loving Trolls who fall in love.

In Trolls Band Together, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past -- he was once part of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Sivan), John Dory (Andre) and Clay (Cudi). The group disbanded when Branch was still a baby, and Branch has not seen his brothers since.

"When Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains -- Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) -- Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity," an official synopsis reads.

Trolls Band Together is directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by Tim Heitz, and opens in theaters Nov. 17.